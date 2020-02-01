FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Corp Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – B. Riley lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CTSO stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.00% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 774,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 93,650 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

