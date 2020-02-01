FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of FANG opened at $74.40 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

