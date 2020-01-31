FY2019 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

