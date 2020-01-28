FY2019 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

XOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 161,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,724 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund