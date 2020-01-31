FY2019 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Increased by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWO. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.89.

TSE GWO opened at C$34.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.39.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader