FY2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. Imax’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

