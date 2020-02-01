FY2019 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Cut by Barrington Research

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Imax’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Imax stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Imax by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

