FY2019 EPS Estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JAPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

