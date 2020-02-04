FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

Shares of KOS opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

