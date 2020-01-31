FY2019 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $919.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Marcus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marcus by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

