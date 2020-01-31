FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Reduced by Svb Leerink

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MYL. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

MYL stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 243.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

