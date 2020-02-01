FY2019 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised by Analyst

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paypal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL stock opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Paypal by 1,020.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

