FY2019 EPS Estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

