FY2019 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Metals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Silvercrest Metals stock opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59. Silvercrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of $940.29 million and a P/E ratio of -85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

