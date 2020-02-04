FY2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NYSE SIX opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

