FY2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

