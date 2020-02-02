FY2019 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Lowered by Analyst

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPX. TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

WPX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 75,144 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,149,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

