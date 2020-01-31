FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Capreit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$1.50. The firm had revenue of C$198.76 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

