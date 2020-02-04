FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?