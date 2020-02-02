FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fluor Co. (NEW) Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve