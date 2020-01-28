FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

