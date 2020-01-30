FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

