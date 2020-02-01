FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.41.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

