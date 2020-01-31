FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

