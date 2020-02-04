FY2020 Earnings Forecast for British American Tobacco PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for British American Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

