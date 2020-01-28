FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.17). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

