FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

NYSE:MGY opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?