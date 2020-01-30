FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

