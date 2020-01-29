FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

TEVA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 204,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

