FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

