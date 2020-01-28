FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

