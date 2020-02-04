FY2020 EPS Estimates for Advantest Corp Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Advantest stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.09. Advantest has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

