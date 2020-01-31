FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $14.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.20 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Apple by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 6,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

