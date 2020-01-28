FY2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Boosted by Analyst

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of BKU opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 90,921 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

