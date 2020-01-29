FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Banner in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BANR opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Banner has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banner by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

