FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$123.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,598 shares of company stock worth $2,151,784.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

