FY2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

