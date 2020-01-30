FY2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. County Bancorp has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 80.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

