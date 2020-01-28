FY2020 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

EWBC stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 686,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 653,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 227,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: FinTech