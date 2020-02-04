FY2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Reduced by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $204.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $23,615,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock valued at $51,471,739. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?