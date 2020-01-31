FY2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

