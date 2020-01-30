FY2020 EPS Estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of FVCB opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 661.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 503,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

