FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $25.21 on Monday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.80%.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

