FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IONS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of IONS opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?