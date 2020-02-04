FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Depreciation