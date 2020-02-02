FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Increased by Analyst

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

