FY2020 EPS Estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

