FY2020 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

OSBC stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

