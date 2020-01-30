FY2020 EPS Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 369,348 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

