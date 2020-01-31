FY2020 EPS Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Raised by Analyst

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.60.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

